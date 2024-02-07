Next Generation Of European Leaders Will Stay With Ukraine Throughout Its Journey To EU - Borrell

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) After the European elections, a new generation of leaders will come who will stay with Ukraine throughout its journey to the European Union.

EU High Representative Josep Borrell said this in his speech in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

“Next year, after the European elections, a new generation of European leaders will be boarding trains. And these trains, by the way, are never late, despite the bombing, they brought me safely to Kyiv. And these trains will continue to bring visitors to you. But I am sure that this new generation will stay with you throughout your process, throughout your journey to the European Union. And this is such a very important message that I would like to send,” he said.

Borrell stressed that the European Union knows very well that its security is defended by Ukrainians on their eastern borders.

As Ukrinform reported, Vice President of the European Commission, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell arrived in Kyiv on February 6.

Elections to the European Parliament are held every five years, with the number of deputies from each member state determined by the size of its population. The next European Parliament elections will take place on June 6-9 this year.

Photo credit: Verkhovna Rada