Loeb Heads For Podium After Setback In Dakar Victory Bid

French star battles to keep Bahrain Raid Xtreme in third spot despite rough break in Saudi as Sainz heads for win.

AlUla, Saudi Arabia:Sebastien Loeb has been frustrated in his bold challenge for a first Dakar Rally victory with Bahrain Raid Xtreme after a mechanical issue on the notoriously difficult penultimate stage of the event in Saudi Arabia.

With four stage victories behind them, Loeb and Fabian Lurquin in the BRX Prodrive Hunter were aiming for another fastest time on today's 480km test from AlUla to Yanbu to again close the gap on rally leader Carlos Sainz, before tomorrow's finish in Yanbu.

But a big landing after 132km damaged the Hunter's suspension, and 75 minutes was lost before a broken front right-hand A-arm was replaced when the YunXiang China Team's sister Hunter crew arrived to assist, allowing Loeb to continue.

He lost several more minutes with another stop after 370 km and also suffered a series of punctures, but went on to complete the stage. Despite huge time losses, he holds third place overall and can still chase a third successive runner up finish on tomorrow's final 175km timed section.

Loeb had begun the day just 13 mins 22 secs adrift of Sainz's Audi and had high hopes of reducing the gap over brittle terrain which was expected to produce the most punctures of the event, and eventually interrupted his charge.

Guerlain Chicherit won the stage, with third fastest Sainz extending his outright lead to 1hr 27mins 6 secs over Belgium's Guillaume De Mevius in a Toyota Hilux.

Barring a major last day disaster for Sainz, Loeb's focus will be on another Dakar podium finish for the BRX Prodrive Hunter. He goes into the final stage 7 mins 56 secs away from De Mevius and 7mins 18 secs ahead of Chicherit in fourth place.

Loeb said at the finish:“It was a difficult stage for us. We lost more than one hour early on after hitting a big rock and we thought it was completely finished for us. But we were lucky that the Chinese driver in the Hunter (Yungang Zi) had spare parts that we needed.

“So we took it. We repaired, we started again, then we had some punctures, even when driving slow. It was really hard on the tyres today, and we reached the end with three flat tyres on the car, but we are here.”