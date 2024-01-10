Laos, China Ready To Further Cooperation To Build Community With Shared Future

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) VIENTIANE, Jan 11 (NNN-KPL) – Laos is willing to promote cooperation in various areas with China, to build a high-quality Laos-China community with a shared future, said General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and Lao President, Thongloun Sisoulith, yesterday.

The Lao leader made the remarks, when meeting with Li Shulei, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, here.

Li said, the new five-year action plan on building a China-Laos community with a shared future, signed by the two country's leaders in Oct, 2023, has provided strategic guidance for the development of the two country's relations.

China is ready to work with Laos to build a high-standard, high-quality and high-level China-Laos community with a shared future, so as to set a positive example for the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, Li said.

For his part, Thongloun said, the Lao side has attached great importance to the building of the Laos-China community with a shared future, and is willing to strengthen exchanges with the Chinese side in theoretical experience, on enhancing party competence and state governance.

He stressed that both sides should also work together, to give full play to the leading role of the Laos-China Railway and promote practical cooperation in various fields, such as economy, trade, culture and tourism.

While in Laos, Li met with Kikeo Khaykhamphithoune, member of the Political Bureau of the LPRP Central Committee and deputy prime minister of Laos, and Khamphanh Pheuyavong, member of the Secretariat of the LPRP Central Committee and head of the Propaganda and Training Board of the LPRP Central Committee.– NNN-KPL

