Kerala News LIVE: Kerala School Kalolsavam To Kick-Off Today At Kollam

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) 9:15 am: Man arrested for hacking his friend to death in Thiruvananthapuram

A young man hacked his friend to death in Thiruvananthapuram. Sujith, a native of Kamleswaram, died. Sujith's friend, Jayan, was taken into police custody. The police said that the reason behind the murder was an argument while drinking.

8:59 am: Migrant worker dies after tracker overturned into him in Chennithala

A young man died as the tractor overturned while preparing the ground in the 4th block of Chennithala yesterday. Ikramul Haq (28), a native of West Bengal, died. The accident occurred in the Kaitakandam field of the fourth block while plowing the land. The tractor's wheels got stuck in the mud, causing it to overturn. Ikramul Haq, the driver, fell headfirst into the mud, and the tractor subsequently toppled over, trapping him beneath it.

8:44 am: Kerala govt allows to provide money to Keltron for AI cameras

The state government decided to give Rs 9.39 crore to Keltron for installing AI cameras. Keltron has stopped sending the challan as the payment has stopped from the government. Asianet News reported the other day that Keltron had given a letter to the government stating that if there is no money, the control rooms will be stopped.

8:25 am: HC to consider petition filed by Mariyakutty over widow pension



High Court will again consider the petition filed by Mariyakutty, a native of Adimali, questioning the suspension of the widow pension. The single bench has asked the state government to answer why the pension was not paid. The central government should also respond to the state government's allegation of non-receipt of central allocation.



8:18 am:

Kerala School Kalolsavam 2024 to start today at Kollam

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the Kerala School Kalolsavam 2024 at 10 a.m. today in Kollam. Minister V Sivankutty will preside over the function, which will be held at the ashram grounds. Ministers KN Balagopal, K Rajan, J Chinchurani, KB Ganesh Kumar, PA Muhammad Riaz and actress Nikhila Vimal were the chief guests.