Israeli Ambassador Condemns Nazi Rally Honoring Garegin Nzhdeh In Yerevan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 3. Deeply disturbed
by the march in Yerevan, on January 1, 2024, echoing 'Sieg Heil'
chants, non-resident ambassador of Israel to Armenia and Moldova
Joel Lion wrote on X, Trend reports.
“Glorifying Garegin Nzhdeh, a Nazi collaborator is unacceptable.
Authorities must take a firm stand against any form of neo-nazism
and antisemitism,” he noted.
Neo-Nazis held a march in Yerevan in honor of the birthday of
the Armenian Nazi Garegin Nzhdeh, who was subsequently convicted of
collaborating with the Nazi Germany.
The marchers chanted "Sieg Heil" slogan.
Armenia stands first in the list of countries for most
monuments, streets named in honor of Garegin Nzhdeh, who fought
under the Nazi command against the USSR during the World War II.
Nzdeh was the one who made sure the Armenian legion followed the
orders of the Nazis, in particular in the Caucasus, Crimea and
France.
In 2016, a monument to the Nzhdeh was set up in the center of
Yerevan. In addition to large centers such as Gyumri and Gafan, the
memory of Nzhdeh is preserved in at least seventeen other
settlements. In Gyumri, the second-largest city in Armenia, a
monument was set up in honor of Nzhdeh and a street was named after
him as well.
There are streets named after Nzhdeh in Agarak, Aparan, Artik,
Ashtarak, Burastan, Byuravan, Dvin, Goris, Mrgavan, Mrgavet,
Nshavan, Sisian, Stepanavan, Vanadzor, Verin, Artashat and
Yeghvard. In addition, an entire village is named after Nzhdeh in
Armenia.
