NATO nation cautions of unidentified anti-Sematic hazard

(MENAFN) Norwegian law enforcement has taken the unprecedented step of temporarily arming police officers during the New Year's weekend, citing an unspecified "threat" to "Jewish and Israeli targets" and Christian churches. The decision comes in response to a threat assessment by Norway's Police Security Service, indicating an escalation in the risk to Jewish and Israeli entities within the country.



Although the police statement emphasized the absence of concrete threats, the move to increase the presence of armed officers during the festive weekend reflects concerns about potential security breaches. Norwegian police officers typically do not carry firearms while on foot, relying on submachine guns and pistols stored in patrol cars.



The Police Security Service report also highlighted the vulnerability of churches and Christian gathering places as potential targets for terrorist activities in Europe. While specific evidence was not cited in Sunday's announcement, other European countries, including Germany, Austria, and Spain, have recently bolstered security around churches due to reported plots by Islamist groups aiming to carry out multiple terrorist attacks over the Christmas and New Year period.



In the lead-up to Christmas, Vienna and the German state of Saarland witnessed several arrests connected to these alleged plots, as reported by German tabloid Bild. The concern over heightened security risks is not isolated to Norway, with European Union officials expressing heightened alerts since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war in October. European Justice Commissioner Ylva Johansson warned of an increased risk of terrorist attacks in the European Union due to the ongoing conflict and its polarizing effects on society.



As the New Year approaches, the global community closely watches these developments, emphasizing the need for collective vigilance and robust security measures to safeguard religious institutions and ensure public safety in the face of potential threats.











