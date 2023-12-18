Women In Ukraine May Be Drafted Into Military Service

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
A member of the Verkhovna Rada from the ruling Servant of the
People party and a member of the committee for national security,
defence, and intelligence, Maryana Bezuglaya, has said that a new
draft law on mobilisation has been prepared in the Verkhovna Rada
of Ukraine, Azernews reports.
According to her, the new draft reduces the draft age from 27 to
25 years old and also provides for the conscription of women for
military service: "In the new draft, women are placed on the
military register by the procedure established by the Ministry of
Defence, undergo initial military training for further
participation in military operations."
The MP added that the new draft law also provides for a break
period for servicemen who are in the combat zone for a long
time.
