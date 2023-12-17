Kuwaiti Embassies In Ankara, Nouakchott, Sofia Mourn Late Amir's Death

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 17 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti embassies in Turkiye, Mauritania, and Bulgaria mourned on Sunday the demise of the late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, releasing statements and receiving condolences over this sorrowful event.
In Ankara, the embassy released a statement expressing deep sadness over the death of late Sheikh Nawaf, saying that it was a great loss for the Arab and Muslim worlds.
The embassy also affirmed that a three-day period would dedicate to mourn the late Amir of Kuwait.
Similarly, the Kuwaiti Embassy in Nouakchott released a statement lamenting the death of Sheikh Nawaf, saying that the late Amir had served his country and people throughout his number posts and leadership of Kuwait.
It revealed a three-day of mourning would be held with Ambassador of Kuwait Badah Al-Dousri receiving those offering condolences.
In the same vein, the Kuwaiti Embassy in Sofia said that a three-day mourning period would be held on December 17-19 lamenting the loss of late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. (Pickup previous)
