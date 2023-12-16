Kuwaiti Official Television Announces The Death Of Prince Nawaf Al-Sabah

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Kuwaiti state television announced on Saturday the death of the country's Emir, Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, after a struggle with illness.

Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad was born in downtown Kuwait City, on June 25, 1937, and grew up in Dasman Palace, which was the ruling house in Kuwait during the emirate of his father, Sheikh Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. He received his education in Kuwaiti schools.

The late Emir assumed the reins of power as Emir of the State of Kuwait on September 29, 2020, after the death of his predecessor, Sabah Al-Ahmad, who appointed him Crown Prince in February 2006.

Before assuming the Crown Prince, Nawaf served as First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior since October 2003. Before that, he also held several important official positions in Kuwait, including Deputy Chief of the National Guard in 1994.

The late prince also served as Minister of Social Affairs and Labor in 1991, and Minister of Defense in 1988.