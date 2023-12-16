               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Jordan Declares 7 Days Of Mourning Over Passing Of Kuwait Amir


12/16/2023 10:05:05 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Dec 16 (KUNA) -- The Jordanian Royal Court mourned the passing of His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah earlier on Saturday.
Jordanian King Abdullah also ordered seven days of mourning over the Amir's death as of today (Saturday), the court said in a statement.
The king expressed his deepest sympathies and condolence of the Jordanian people over these difficult times, voicing solidarity with the Kuwaiti people, it added. (end)
