The Documentary“Neu Earth” Is Coming To The Smithsonian Channel

On December 7, 2023, CICC and international organizations held an introduction for the documentary“Neu Earth” at the ATF China Pavilion, TV Forum &Market in Singapore. The program consists of two episodes, each 52 minutes long, focusing on the theme of“green and sustainable development”, through the introduction of emerging global science and technology, to arouse the audience's awareness regarding the protection of our green homeland. The program will premiere on December 14 through Paramount Universal's Smithsonian Channel and will continue to be broadcast in Europe, the Middle East and Asia through international media organizations such as WELT TV in Germany, reaching more than 30 countries and regions.

Pilot film

Jocelyn Little, the founder and managing director of Singapore Beach House Pictures Co., Ltd., Jon Penn, the managing director of Asia Pacific Blue Ant Media, and Liu Wei, the Director of Global Publicity Department, International Media Relations Center of CICC, shared the latest progress in program creation and international distribution.







Jocelyn Little, said that the documentary“Neu Earth” has created a new narrative concept, integrating science fiction elements and documentary content, from a future world that has achieved carbon neutrality, to show green and sustainable development concepts, experiences, innovative cases and cooperation results in a retrospective way. Produced by a team from China, the United States, Singapore and the United Kingdom, the documentary was shot in China, the United States, Switzerland, Australia, Malaysia, Iceland and the Caribbean, spanning the Americas, Europe, Oceania and Asia. Jocelyn said she is looking forward to continuing to work with the Five Continents Communication Center on the second season of“Neu Earth”.







Jon Penn, the managing director of Asia Pacific Blue Ant Media, said that the documentary“Neu Earth” is an international project. The Smithsonian Channel and German WELT TV have joined in the early stage of program production, and the program will premiere on the Smithsonian Channel on December 14, and will also be broadcast through international media organizations such as WELT TV, for Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar. It will be furthermore be broadcast in more than 30 countries and regions in Europe, the Middle East and Asia, including the United Arab Emirates. He is confident in the distribution of the program in the international market.







Liu Wei, the Director of Global Publicity Department, International Media Relations Center of CICC, said that the“Green” theme is a topic of common concern to the international community, with rich information, strong storytelling and rich emotional output. It is also one of the few masterpieces that have achieved transnational co-production around the“Green” theme in the world so far. The program not only focuses on stories in China, but also records the most cutting-edge international technical solutions and the latest interesting environmental protection ideas. The filming of the program was strongly supported and coordinated by the Chinese Academy of Sciences in China. In the future, CICC will also increase cooperation on“Green” theme content and share the stories of China's green development with global audiences.