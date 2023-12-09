Meeting Of Supervisory Board Of State Oil Fund Of Azerbaijan Takes Place (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. A meeting of the
Supervisory Board of the State Oil Fund of the Republic of
Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) has been held, Trend reports.
The meeting was chaired by Prime Minister of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of SOFAZ Ali
Asadov.
The meeting discussed in detail the draft budget of the State
Oil Fund for 2024, investment policy of the Fund, currency
composition of the investment portfolio and other current
issues.
SOFAZ Chief Executive Officer Israfil Mammadov's report was
delivered at the meeting.
Following the results of the meeting, taking into account the
opinions and proposals of the members of the Supervisory Board of
the Fund, the relevant decision was made to submit the draft budget
of the State Oil Fund for 2024 to President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
