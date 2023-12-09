               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Meeting Of Supervisory Board Of State Oil Fund Of Azerbaijan Takes Place (PHOTO)


12/9/2023 5:15:22 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. A meeting of the Supervisory Board of the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) has been held, Trend reports.

The meeting was chaired by Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of SOFAZ Ali Asadov.

The meeting discussed in detail the draft budget of the State Oil Fund for 2024, investment policy of the Fund, currency composition of the investment portfolio and other current issues.

SOFAZ Chief Executive Officer Israfil Mammadov's report was delivered at the meeting.

Following the results of the meeting, taking into account the opinions and proposals of the members of the Supervisory Board of the Fund, the relevant decision was made to submit the draft budget of the State Oil Fund for 2024 to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

