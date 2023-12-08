               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Thanksgiving Dinner Hosted By Catholic Charities DC And Pepco Feeds Hundreds Of People In Need


12/8/2023 2:03:44 PM

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published by the Catholic Standard

To kick off the season of giving, Catholic Charities of The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Washington and Pepco on Tuesday, Nov. 21 served a sit-down Thanksgiving meal and distributed winter coats to those who are homeless or hungry.

Continue reading here

MENAFN08122023007202015466ID1107561854

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search