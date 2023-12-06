Expo 2023 Doha Observes International Volunteer Day

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The International Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha celebrated International Volunteer Day by honouring 2,500 volunteers who contributed to the success of the global event. The organising committee held an event at the Expo Theater to express gratitude for their efforts.

Volunteers at the exhibition play a crucial role in providing an exceptional experience for visitors by offering guidance, information, and assistance, ensuring they reach their desired destinations or areas. They also contribute to the organization of events, presenting the exhibition in the best way.

With over 2,500 volunteers working in the three exhibition zones International Zone, Cultural Zone, and Family Zone they guide visitors and provide special services for seniors and individuals with disabilities.

Several volunteers expressed their happiness about the appreciation event, emphasizing their commitment to the success of the Expo and making visitors' experiences exceptional. Volunteering at Expo 2023 Doha is seen as a way to solidify the concept of community service, acquire new skills in program organization, and participate in various events and activities.

International Volunteer Day, celebrated annually on December 5th, was designated by the UN in 1985. It is a global celebration to thank volunteers for their efforts and raise awareness about their contributions to communities worldwide.

