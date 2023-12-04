Kuwait Dispatches 33Rd Planeload Of Aid Supplies For Gazans

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 4 (KUNA) -- The 33rd plane within the Kuwait Relief Air Bridge took off Monday heading to the Egyptian city of Al-Arish, carrying 10 tons of urgent relief aid for the people in the Gaza Strip.

Chairman of Al-Salam Charity and member of the Board of Directors of the Islamic Charitable Organization, Dr. Nabil A-Aoun, told KUNA that the aid includes blankets, tents, dates, winter clothes, and others to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinians in Gaza.

Al-Aoun added that the coordination had been made with the Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Egyptian and the Palestinian Red Crescents to supervise the entry of aid through the Rafah crossing, noting that a relief plane would take off on Wednesday and another next Sunday.

He explained that more than 250 tons of qualitative aid have been prepared and will be launched in the coming days, noting that Al-Salam Charity is distributing hot meals and water daily inside Gaza in cooperation with associations approved by the Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs. (End)

