Sandeep Marwah As Special Guest By The Embassy Of Romania On Armed Forces Day

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi: Renowned personality and former District Commandant, as well as Chief Scout for India, Sandeep Marwah, was accorded the distinguished position of the special guest at the celebration of Armed Forces Day by the Embassy of Romania. The event, which took place at the Habitat Centre in New Delhi, was a commemoration of Romania's annual 'Armed Forces Day,' observed on the 25th of October each year.



Her Excellency Daniela-Mariana Sezonov ?ane, Ambassador of Romania, and Col. Valentin Voaides, Defence, Military, Air, and Naval Attaché, extended a warm welcome to guests from various strata of society, with a special emphasis on those associated with the armed forces.



The celebration marked a significant occasion for fostering diplomatic and cultural ties between India and Romania. Sandeep Marwah, in his capacity as the special guest, offered his heartfelt congratulations to Ambassador Daniela-Mariana Sezonov ?ane and Col. Valentin Voaides. His presence at the event underscored the importance of recognizing and appreciating the dedication and sacrifices made by the armed forces.



Armed Forces Day is a momentous occasion in Romania, dedicated to honoring the valor and commitment of the nation's armed forces. The event hosted by the Embassy of Romania in New Delhi served as a platform for strengthening bilateral relations and fostering mutual understanding.





Company :-ICMEI

User :- Sanjay Shah

Email :...

Phone :-+91-1204831143