Carsten On What To Expect In 2024
Date
11/30/2023 2:16:12 PM
(MENAFN- ING) When will we see a turnaround in the global economy? Our Carsten Brzeski has some ideas, so watch this short video. And take a look at our full 2024 Outlook here
Watch: Carsten on what to expect in 2024
Carsten Brzeski with his take on what to expect from
the global economy next year
MENAFN30112023000222011065ID1107517404
Author:
Carsten Brzeski
*Content Disclaimer:
This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes irrespective of a particular user's means, financial situation or investment objectives. The information does not constitute investment recommendation, and nor is it investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Read more here: https://think.ing.com/about/disclaimer/
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.