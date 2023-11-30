Azerbaijan Attracting International Experts To Develop Business Model

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. Azerbaijan is
attracting international experts to develop a business model, the
country's Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad
Nabiyev said at the InMerge Innovation Summit in Baku, Trend reports.
"This will enable us to adapt effortlessly to innovations, an
innovative path, or an innovative concept. The transformation
entails five components, the most essential of which is ensuring
market access. That is, there are always laws in place to ensure
that you do not favor any other company depending on its country of
origin," he noted.
"The second factor is culture. You must ensure that the culture
is in place to support variety in the origins of people, countries,
and business practices. The third component is obviously
infrastructure, which includes cutting-edge computers, relevant
courses, and the development of courses for multinational
corporations," the official explained.
According to him, these aspects are important for projects in
all countries, which Azerbaijan also needs to focus on.
"So, we really have the necessary tools to ensure favorable
market access," Nabiyev added.
The InMerge Innovation Summit has started in Baku on November 30
and will end on December 1.
InMerge, the region's largest innovation summit, is aimed at
bringing together prominent organizations, entrepreneurs, and
investors to debate the topic of innovation and potential
alliances.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN30112023000187011040ID1107514156
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.