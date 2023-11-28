HBMSU Organises The Second Edition Of“Tomorrow Ride” Cycling Event

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU) and the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC) organised recently the second edition of the 'Tomorrow's Ride' cycling event, as part of Dubai Fitness Challenge launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

'Tomorrow's Ride' witnessed the spirited participation of approximately 500 competitors, including 15 cycling teams, creating a unique experience for families and sports enthusiasts. Themed 'Tomorrow's ride... A Race for the Future,' this event aimed to inspire community members to engage in sporting activities and promote well-being to build a healthier, happier, and more sustainable society.

H.E. Dr. Mansoor Al Awar, Chancellor of Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University, commented,“By fostering collaborations across public and private sectors, we aim to inspire a healthier and more active lifestyle and significantly contribute to Dubai's position as one of the world's best places to visit, live and work. The Dubai Fitness Challenge, championed by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has evolved into a hallmark city event, reflecting our commitment to promoting physical activities and creating a sustainable and integrated environment that nurtures every facet of health and well-being. Hosting these events on the HBMSU campus, with its prestigious WELL Health Safety Rating, underscores our dedication to creating an environment that prioritises security, safety, and health.”

For his part, H.E. Sultan Bin Sulayem, the Chairman of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, said:“The Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation's partnership in launching (Tomorrow's Ride) cycling event confirms its commitment to elevating Dubai's standing as one of the world's most dynamic cities. By emphasising the significance of sport in our daily lives, we aim to contribute to a healthier and more vibrant future for both residents and visitors in Dubai. Furthermore, the active involvement of PCFC employees in an event within Dubai Fitness Challenge reflects our commitment to teamwork, recognising its pivotal role in shaping a brighter and healthier future for all.”

Starting at the HBMSU headquarters, the ride progressed through the Academic City from 6:15 am to 10:30 am. Participants of all ages were welcomed to take part in the 4 km family track, making the event an inclusive experience, while experienced cyclists tested their endurance and skills on the more challenging 14 km course.

In addition to the sporting events, participants also had the opportunity to take part in a range of entertaining activities, competitions, all set in a vibrant celebration of the 52nd UAE National Day. At the end of the ride, partners and sponsors of the initiative were recognised for their commitment to the event's success.

The second edition of“Tomorrow Ride” was substantially supported by the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC) as the Main Partner; Al Khaleejiya Radio as the Radio Partner; Mediclinic Welcare Hospital as the Health Partner. Other notable contributors included Dubai Sports Council, Dubai Police, Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) – Dubai, and Dubai Corporation For Ambulance Services.