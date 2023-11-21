KPMG, Sparklo Partners Toward Shift In Work Culture

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: KPMG in Qatar has taken a significant leap forward in corporate sustainability by partnering with Sparklo, a global innovator in clean technology. This collaboration introduces the Sparklomat, an AI-driven Reverse Vending Machine (RVM), to KPMG's Doha office. This joint initiative aligns with KPMG's commitment to lead by example in the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) sphere. The Sparklomat offers KPMG employees and visitors an intuitive and rewarding way to recycle, integrating seamlessly with the Sparklo mobile app to provide instant rewards for their sustainable actions. This innovative approach to recycling represents a shift in workplace culture towards environmental consciousness and action.

Maxim Kaplevich, Owner and CEO of Sparklo, commented,“The Sparklomats are revolutionizing the recycling process, providing incentives that encourage eco-friendly actions. This strategic alliance with KPMG in Qatar places our innovative technology at the forefront of Qatar's corporate environment, offering employees a firsthand experience with our product. Together, we're driving a sustainability transformation in Qatar, fostering a positive change by advocating environmentally conscious practices in the corporate world.”

The sophisticated AI software behind the Sparklomat ensures a 99.9 percent accurate identification process for recyclables, contributing to a more efficient and contamination-free recycling system.

“At KPMG in Qatar, we recognise that the health of our planet rests in the hands of each individual and organisation. Our collaboration with Sparklo reflects our role as custodians of the environment, transforming our office into a hub of sustainability where every recycled item signifies a step towards a greener tomorrow. The Sparklomat is not just a machine; it's a beacon of change, inspiring our team to become active participants in the global movement towards ecological responsibility,” said Huda Ibrahim (pictured), Head of Marketing and Communications at KPMG in Qatar.

This partnership highlights Sparklo's and KPMG in Qatar's shared dedication to making sustainability an accessible and everyday practice, setting a precedent for environmental responsibility in the corporate sector.