Amir Calls On All Parties To Intensify Efforts To End War On Gaza

Doha: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani affirmed that all parties are required to intensify efforts to stop the war on Gaza and alleviate the suffering of the Palestinians.

This came following His Highnesss discussions today with his brother, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt HE Abdel Fattah Al Sisi.

HH the Amir said in a post on his official X account that talks with HE President Al Sissi came at a crucial time for Gaza as a result of Israel's brutal attack, its severe violation of international humanitarian law that does not serve achieving permanent and comprehensive peace in the region.

His Highness called on all parties to intensify efforts to end the war and alleviate the suffering of Palestinians.

