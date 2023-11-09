Zelensky Thanks Azerbaijan For Support To Ukrainian Energy System

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Azerbaijan for the assistance provided to the Ukrainian energy system.

He said this in his latest video address to the nation, reports Ukrinform.

"I would also like to thank Azerbaijan today. As we agreed with Mr. President Aliyev, on the eve of the winter, we have received appropriate assistance for our energy sector," Zelensky said.

According to him, the Ukrainians understand that this winter's difficulties may be no just as serious as last year, so the country is actively preparing.

"And the support for Ukraine, our people, and our energy sector is critically important," the president said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on October 30, the first batch of electrical equipment provided by Azerbaijan as part of humanitarian aid to the people of Ukraine was sent from the Sumgait Technology Park on Monday.