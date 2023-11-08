OAPEC Chief, Japanese Ambassador To Kuwait Discuss Boosting Cooperation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 8 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries, Jamal Al-Loughani, examined along with Japanese Ambassador to Kuwait, Morino Yasunari, boosting cooperation between the organization and establishments of similar activity in Japan.

In a press release, OAPEC mentioned that Al-Loughani commended the sturdy relations between the organization and Japanese authorities concerned with energy and petroleum industries.

Al-Loughani recalled a Memorandum of Understanding signed by OAPEC and Japan Cooperation Center for Petroleum in 2011, which culminated in various joint conferences and forums on refineries and petrochemicals.

He noted the secretariat's invitation to the Cooperation Center chief to attend 12th Arab Energy forum, saying it is a reaffirmation of OAPEC's keenness on strengthening relationships.

The Secretary General also underlined necessity to uniting positions in relation to climate change issues, especially for upcoming COP 28 session, to be held in the United Arab Emirates this month.

As for the Japanese Ambassador, he underscored benefits of bilateral relations to both sides and hailed organization's efforts in cementing such ties. (end)

