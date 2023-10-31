Nurses Pub Gala Announces University Of Phoenix Southern California Campus As Presenting Sponsor

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) The event, now in its third year, supports nonprofit organization devoted to serving nursing professionals

The Nurses Pub is pleased to share it will be hosting its third annual scholarship gala with the support of Presenting Sponsor University of Phoenix Southern California Campus. This year's event theme is"Working Today for 100K Future Nurses," and the gala will be held from 5 – 11 p.m. on Saturday, November 4, 2023, at the Terranea Resort, 100 Terranea Way, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA. Guests will enjoy a reception, three-course dinner, and networking opportunities with diverse professionals, and presentations by several notable speakers.













Stedman Graham, business advisor, author of 12 books, including two New York Times best sellers and one Wall Street Journal best seller, will deliver the keynote speech at the event on the topic of Identity Leadership, based on the philosophy that“one cannot lead anyone else until you first lead yourself.” Graham's expertise supports the interests of medical professionals, executives and other leaders.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to support The Nurses Pub because we know that when we support nurses, we are helping to support the entire healthcare system,” shares University of Phoenix National Workforce Director, Lauri Perdue, who will be speaking at the event.“I am looking forward to celebrating the accomplishments of our nursing community, supporting them in their growth and continuing to stand alongside The Nurses Pub in all that they do for our nurses and their families.”

Mona Clayton, founder of The Nurses Pub, is an alumna of University of Phoenix, and says the gala offers an important opportunity to support the future of the nursing profession.“Our goal is to reach 100,000 future nurses worldwide and to educate students about the possibility of what the profession holds,” she says.“This gala is not just for nurses. Anyone in need of enhancing leadership skills is invited to celebrate leadership and community at the Nurse Pub's Scholarship Gala.”

Since 2020, The Nurses Pub, a non-profit organization, has provided nursing students with tangible resources and career support. University of Phoenix has been a valued partner in this endeavor, says Clayton.“Over the past three years, the University of Phoenix has supported the cause,” she shares,“and I am thankful for the support that University of Phoenix has provided me as a student, an alumna, and as a leader in the nursing community.”

“We are pleased to have the opportunity to support this transformative event, where connections are made and lives are changed for the better,” shares College of Nursing Dean Raelene Brooks, Ph.D., RN.“The Nurses Pub educational programs and scholarly support continue to make a positive impact on the lives of nurses aspiring to elevate their professional identity, and we are proud to lend our support to the important cause of supporting nurses, their families, and the professional nursing community.”

About The Nurses Pub

We are a nonprofit organization dedicated to serving the needs of our local community. From providing services to those in need to offering educational programs and support services, we are committed to making a positive impact on the lives of those around us. By supporting The Nurses Pub, you are supporting the 100K future nurse community and helping to build a brighter future for all.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix innovates to help working adults enhance their careers and develop skills in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses, interactive learning, skills-mapped curriculum for our bachelor's and master's degree programs and a Career Services for Life® commitment help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. For more information, visit phoenix .