Kuwait Deputy FM Receives Hungarian Amb. To Country

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 30 (KUNA) - Kuwait Deputy Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received on Monday Hungarian Ambassador to the country Andras Szabo, where they touched on bilateral ties. (end)
