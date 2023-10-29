How To Avoid Body Odor Naturally At Home

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) To avoid body odor naturally, you can follow these ways and incorporate them into your daily routine:

Body odor

Tea tree oil is a natural antiseptic. Dilute it with water and apply a few drops to your underarms

Apply aloe vera gel to your underarms. It has soothing and antibacterial properties.



Dabbing a mixture of water and apple cider vinegar under your arms can reduce odor.

Coconut oil has natural antibacterial properties. You can apply a thin layer to your underarms as a natural deodorant.

Tomato juice can help reduce body odor. Apply it to your underarms for about 15 minutes, then rinse it off with water.



Lemon juice is acidic and acts as a natural antibacterial agent. You can apply lemon juice to your underarms to help control odor