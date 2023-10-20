Celebration Travels And Weekends: Short-Distance Travel Surges With Increased Connectivity

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Visit Maldives for a one-of-a-kind Diwali

MALE, MALDIVES, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Diwali, the Festival of Lights, is undoubtedly the most celebrated festival on the Hindu calendar worldwide. This year, the festivities fall on a weekend, adding an extra layer of excitement for those who are always eager to experience something beyond tradition.Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives is offering Diwali getaway packages for this illuminating occasion. With the introduction of multiple flights from India to the Maldives, one of the most romantic destinations can now be reached within 5 hours or less. If you're looking to spend some quality one-on-one time with your family or your better half, there's no better place than the Maldives. Thanks to hassle-free travel and sun-kissed beaches offering an array of water sports, the Maldives has earned its regard as one of the best international destinations for the Diwali weekend.The Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts chain comprises four distinctive resort islands, each catering to different traveler experiences. Cinnamon Vellifushi Maldives is the hub of underwater expeditions and gastronomic indulgence, showcasing multi-cuisine mastery. For families seeking adventure, Cinnamon Dhonvelli Maldives offers a wide array of water sports. If you're looking for peace and tranquility, Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives is the perfect choice. Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon, surrounded by the world's seventh-largest coral reef system, is rated among the top 100 dive and snorkeling sites globally.Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts' direct booking now features a fantastic offer with a 67% discount on all bookings made until March 2024 for stays of 5 nights or more. The Diwali Go Premium package includes a room upgrade, complimentary dinner, and an excursion. Guests can also enjoy up to 10% off on regular rates and select two additional perks tailored to their preferences, whether they're a family, a couple, or a group. These benefits include a romantic four-course Steak or Seafood dinner on the pristine beach, a couple's Male city excursion, a memorable family dolphin-watching experience, or a rejuvenating 45-minute couples' spa treatment. Moreover, Cinnamon Velifushi, Hakuraa Huraa, and Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon offer additional experiences such as Island-Hopping or a Shark-Watching Excursion for couples.The ideal Diwali holiday is within reach, plan your holiday with Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives now, for an unforgettable adventure under the sun and amidst the waves.

