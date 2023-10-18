Mindyra Health Revolutionizes Digital Mental Health Solutions For Higher Education And Enterprise Clients

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Sam Patel, Senior Vice-president of TELUS HealthDARIEN, CT, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Mindyra Health,a leading provider of mental health solutions, is proud to announce a groundbreaking collaboration that will enhance its suite of services for higher education and enterprise clients. With the introduction of robust tele-counseling support, Mindyra Health is making mental healthcare more accessible and affordable for students, athletes, employees, and their dependents nationwide.As the demand for mental health services continues to rise, Mindyra Health is committed to meeting the needs of individuals across all 50 states. By expanding its services, Mindyra Health aims to support the mental wellbeing of a larger population, ensuring that more Americans have access to the care they deserve."We are thrilled to introduce the most comprehensive and integrated mental health app in the United States," said Bill Battey, CEO of Mindyra Health. "With the addition of tele-counseling services, we are now able to offer a complete package of mental health solutions to companies, colleges, and universities throughout the country."To deliver high-quality mental health counseling services, Mindyra Health has collaborated with TELUS Health, a global healthcare leader known for its commitment to improving physical, mental, and financial health and wellness. Through this collaboration, experienced healthcare professionals will provide tele-counseling services, ensuring that individuals receive the support they need."We are excited to work with Mindyra Health to expand access to mental health and wellbeing services across the United States," said Sam Patel, Senior Vice-president of TELUS Health. "Especially in higher-education institutions, it is crucial to provide counseling options, and we are proud to be part of this important initiative."Mindyra's MindHealth NavigatorTM app guides users to personalized Care PathwaysTM based on their answers to the nine questions in Mindyra's proprietary mental health screener, the M-9TM. The Care PathwaysTM include top-rated self-help apps, a learning library, wellbeing tips, group support, and now, tele-counseling offered through TELUS Health. Because of this new initiative, Mindyra is now able to provide several affordable options for tele-therapy including unlimited and limited sessions for employees and students who engage the app through their company or university. This means organizations have several tiers of mental health solutions they can provide to their community members.About Mindyra HealthMindyra Health is a mental healthcare app that organizes, augments, and updates all of an organization's mental health solutions in one app while measuring the effectiveness of each. Mindyra outcome measurement testing is used by the leading behavioral health hospitals in the United States.About TELUS HealthTELUS Health is a global health care leader serving people in more than 160 countries delivering both digital innovation and clinical services to improve total physical, mental and financial health and wellness across the full spectrum of primary and preventative care. By leveraging the power of technology to deliver connected solutions and services both in-person and virtually, TELUS Health is improving access to care and revolutionizing the flow of information while facilitating collaboration, efficiency, and productivity for physicians, pharmacists, health authorities, allied healthcare professionals, insurers, employers and people globally, progressing its vision of transforming health care and empowering people to live healthier lives.Our clinical team is composed of renowned and passionate health professionals around the world delivering best-in-class people-centric care to hundreds of thousands of employers, professionals and their families.For more information, please visit: .###

