Azerbaijani Parliament Starts Discussing 16 Issues, Including State Budget

The Parliament of Azerbaijan has started discussing 16 issues.
According to the submission of the President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, the draft law "On the State Budget of the Republic of
Azerbaijan for 2024" and the documents included in the budget
envelope have been submitted to Milli Majlis, Azernews reports.
The next plenary session of Milli Majlis will be held on 17
October.
The agenda of the meeting includes the following issues:
1. Draft Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On determination of
borders of Binagadi district of Baku city, Sumgait city and
Absheron district";
2. Draft Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Energy" (second
reading);
3. Draft Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Amendments to the
Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Licences and Permits" (second
reading);
4. Draft Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on amendments to the
Civil Procedure Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Code of the
Republic of Azerbaijan on Administrative Offences, the Laws of the
Republic of Azerbaijan "On Notariat" and "On Administrative
Proceedings" (second reading);
5. Draft Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on amendments to the
Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Police" (second reading).
6. Draft Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on amendments to the
"Regulation on Service in Internal Affairs Bodies of the Republic
of Azerbaijan" approved by the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan
No. 168-IIQ of 29 June 2001 (second reading);
7. Draft Law of the Azerbaijan Republic on amendments to the Law
of the Azerbaijan Republic "On professional education" (second
reading);
8. Draft Law of the Azerbaijan Republic on amendments to the Law
of the Azerbaijan Republic "On State Duty" (second reading);
9. Draft Law of the Azerbaijan Republic on amendments to the Law
of the Azerbaijan Republic "On Hunting" (second reading);
10. Draft Law of the Azerbaijan Republic on amendments to the
Law of the Azerbaijan Republic "On social services" (second
reading);
11. Draft Law of the Azerbaijan Republic on amendments to the
Law of the Azerbaijan Republic "On Post" (second reading);
12. Draft Law of the Azerbaijan Republic on amendments to the
Law of the Azerbaijan Republic "On State Duty" (second
reading);
13. Draft Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on amendments to the
Labour Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Law of the
Republic of Azerbaijan "On Labour Pensions" (second reading);
14. Draft Law of the Azerbaijan Republic on amendments to the
Law of the Azerbaijan Republic "On military duty and military
service" (first reading);
15. Draft Law of the Azerbaijan Republic on Amendments to the
Law of the Azerbaijan Republic "On Accounting" (first reading);
16. Draft Law of the Azerbaijan Republic on amendments to some
laws of the Azerbaijan Republic in connection with the
implementation of the Law of the Azerbaijan Republic No. 987-VIQ of
14 July 2023 "On payment services and payment systems" (first
reading). (first reading).
Draft law on the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2024 has been
submitted to Milli Majlis
The Press and Public Relations Department of Milli Majlis
reported that in order to ensure access of the population,
including civil society institutions, to information on the state
budget, as well as to increase public participation in the
activities of the Parliament, the relevant Draft Law is posted on
the official website of Milli Majlis before the parliamentary
debates.
