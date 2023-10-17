Azerbaijani Parliament Starts Discussing 16 Issues, Including State Budget

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



The Parliament of Azerbaijan has started discussing 16 issues. According to the submission of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the draft law "On the State Budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2024" and the documents included in the budget envelope have been submitted to Milli Majlis, Azernews reports.

The next plenary session of Milli Majlis will be held on 17 October.

The agenda of the meeting includes the following issues:

1. Draft Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On determination of borders of Binagadi district of Baku city, Sumgait city and Absheron district";

2. Draft Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Energy" (second reading);

3. Draft Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Amendments to the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Licences and Permits" (second reading);

4. Draft Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on amendments to the Civil Procedure Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Administrative Offences, the Laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Notariat" and "On Administrative Proceedings" (second reading);

5. Draft Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on amendments to the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Police" (second reading).

6. Draft Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on amendments to the "Regulation on Service in Internal Affairs Bodies of the Republic of Azerbaijan" approved by the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan No. 168-IIQ of 29 June 2001 (second reading);

7. Draft Law of the Azerbaijan Republic on amendments to the Law of the Azerbaijan Republic "On professional education" (second reading);

8. Draft Law of the Azerbaijan Republic on amendments to the Law of the Azerbaijan Republic "On State Duty" (second reading);

9. Draft Law of the Azerbaijan Republic on amendments to the Law of the Azerbaijan Republic "On Hunting" (second reading);

10. Draft Law of the Azerbaijan Republic on amendments to the Law of the Azerbaijan Republic "On social services" (second reading);

11. Draft Law of the Azerbaijan Republic on amendments to the Law of the Azerbaijan Republic "On Post" (second reading);

12. Draft Law of the Azerbaijan Republic on amendments to the Law of the Azerbaijan Republic "On State Duty" (second reading);

13. Draft Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on amendments to the Labour Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Labour Pensions" (second reading);

14. Draft Law of the Azerbaijan Republic on amendments to the Law of the Azerbaijan Republic "On military duty and military service" (first reading);

15. Draft Law of the Azerbaijan Republic on Amendments to the Law of the Azerbaijan Republic "On Accounting" (first reading);

16. Draft Law of the Azerbaijan Republic on amendments to some laws of the Azerbaijan Republic in connection with the implementation of the Law of the Azerbaijan Republic No. 987-VIQ of 14 July 2023 "On payment services and payment systems" (first reading). (first reading).

The Press and Public Relations Department of Milli Majlis reported that in order to ensure access of the population, including civil society institutions, to information on the state budget, as well as to increase public participation in the activities of the Parliament, the relevant Draft Law is posted on the official website of Milli Majlis before the parliamentary debates.