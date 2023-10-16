Kuwait Affirms Solid Faith In Human Rights

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Oct 16 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait on Monday affirmed its deep-rooted faith in positively addressing human rights issues since decades ago.

Ambassador Nasser Al-Hain, the State of Kuwait Permanent Delegate at the UN and International Organizations in Geneva, made the statement while addressing a session on the fourth report of the international conventions for civil rights.

The State of Kuwait had joined the international convention on civil rights and endorsed it according to constitutional procedures, emanating from its deep conviction of its significance, except for reservations on some terms that contradicted the Kuwait Constitution and Kuwaiti legislations, based on the Islamic Shariaa as a main source for legislation, he said.

He added that the State of Kuwait had face, along with states of the globe, challenges that required unprecedented constraints amid the coronavirus outbreak however it had managed to hold parliamentary elections.

The pandemic created new realties globally where bulk of nations had to heavily use digital means amid emerging challenges such as privacy protection thus it scrambled to take special measures such as establishing the national center for cyber security, according to the Amiri Decree 37/2022, Al-Hain said.

Moreover, the State of Kuwait was in solidarity with states of the globe in supporting the efforts to fight the pandemic, contributing with USD 327 million for relevant international agencies.

Furthermore in this vein, Kuwait had also set up the national diwan for human rights.

The State of Kuwait, he continued, would consider any remarks and examine top international practices at this level "as it is aware that it is part of the international community and our lives are connected." Elaborating, he noted that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in 2019, established the bureau for human rights for liason with internatonal organizations, state departments and follow up on national efforts related to human rights.Kuwait spares no efforts in promoting human rights at the national level, regularly holding educational courses and workshops in addition to including human rights principles in the teaching curricula.In 2018, the Ministry of Justice established the permanent national commission for the international humanitarian law. At the judicial level, the auhority had held courses for educating personnel on human rights.Al-Hain noted that the State of Kuwait devoutes special care for the family rights and protecting it in accordance to Islam. In this respect the national committee for domestic violence had been established In line with the special care for children, an office of the UNICEF was opened in Kuwait in November 2020, he said. A workshop with held in coordination the office in July 2022 for discussing means of boosting child protection.Kuwait has been providing financial contributions to the UNICEF, last batch of which was in February 2023, when the organization was given USD 17 million.At the level of women empowerment, Kuwait joined the international convention to erase all forms of indiscrimination against the women in 1994 and set May 15 as the Kuwaiti Woman Day. (end) ta