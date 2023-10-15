Iran dismisses Israel's allegations of Iranian interference in Palestinian response

(MENAFN) Iran's ambassador to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, has unequivocally dismissed Israel's allegations of Iranian interference in the Palestinian response to the occupation of their territory and repeated aggressions by the Israeli regime. These statements were conveyed in letters addressed to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and UN Security Council President Sérgio França Danese on Friday.



The Islamic Republic “strongly rejects any claims made by Zionists about Iran’s meddling in the unprecedented Palestinian operation dubbed Al Aqsa Storm against the regime,” as claimed by Iravani.



The following is the content of Iravani's letter:



I am composing this letter in response to the communication dated October 7, 2023, sent by the representative of the Israeli regime to the United Nations Secretary-General and the President of the Security Council (S/2023/742). In the letter, the representative of the Israeli regime has once more sought to justify and conceal the ongoing egregious crimes against the vulnerable and defenseless Palestinian population by leveling unsubstantiated accusations against my nation.



The Islamic Republic of Iran emphatically and unequivocally refutes any baseless assertion regarding its involvement in Palestine's reaction to Israeli occupation and aggression. The recent decisions and actions taken by the resistance groups in Palestine are exclusively the result of the Palestinian people's determination and are firmly grounded in the essential principle of self-determination.

