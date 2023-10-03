13 Injured In Earthquakes In Far-Western Nepal

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) At least 13 people were injured and one went missing after a series of earthquakes jolted Bajhang district in far-western Nepal on Tuesday afternoon, a local official said.

The first tremor measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale struck at 14:40 local time in Telkot area, followed by another measuring 6.3 in Chainpur area.

Two other quakes measuring 5 were also recorded in the district, said Nanda Bahadur Dhami, an official from the District Administration Office.

“At least 32 houses have been destroyed fully or partially,” Dhami told Xinhua.“A landslide triggered by the earthquake has obstructed the road connecting the district.”

Local people were afraid of entering their houses, he said, noting tents were erected for those who either lost their houses or dared not to stay at home.

“Different teams of Nepal Police and Armed Police Force have been deployed for the rescue operations,” said Dhami.“We're still collecting details of the losses.” ■

Famagusta Gazette





