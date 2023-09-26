Pembroke Pines Dentists Offering Dentistry to Dental Patients

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pembroke Pines, FL, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pembroke Pines Dental and its team of specialist dentists in Pembroke Pines offer a wide range of dentistry. The secret to healthy and beautiful teeth is to brush daily, floss, and visit the dentist at least twice a year. Optimal dental health can be achieved when this practice is done from childhood. Thanks to the evolving technology in dentistry, most dental procedures today are non-invasive and painless.







Pembroke Pines Dental

The dentists at Pembroke Pines Dental assure their dental patients, young and old, that they will make the dental treatments and dental procedures as comfortable and pain-free as possible. Despite good oral practice and dental hygiene, some patients feel their teeth could be better. This is where Pembroke Pines dentists comes into play. Sometimes, the teeth need a dentist's helping hand, and the dentists at this dental practice offer a wide range of dentistry procedures that will beautify your smile.

This dental office of dentists in Pembroke Pines offer dentistry for dental patients for over three decades. This dentistry practice has come a long way by adopting modern dentistry practices and upgrading its dental office with state-of-the-art dentistry equipment in order to stay ahead of dental technology. These dentists are now equipped to cater to dental patients of all ages and from all walks of life. Pembroke Pines dentist's preventive dentistry services aim to help dental patients prevent serious dental issues with preventative dental care. The bi-annual teeth checkups and tooth cleaning will help dentists find and address minor dentistry problems before they become bigger and more painful. These dental practices maintain good oral health without major setbacks.

These dentists also provide preventive sealants and fluoride to address tooth decay as part of comprehensive dentistry. The dentist in Pembroke Pines also have dental technology which treats sleep apnea, snoring, and teeth grinding. Meanwhile, Pembroke Pines dentist's restorative dentistry services are designed to provide prosthetics and/or restoration through tooth fillings, dental crowns, partial and full dentures, dental bridges, dental implants, and so on. The team of dentists offer oral surgery procedures in Pembroke Pines. Its dentistry services for looking good and aesthetics need a special mention here. From gum contouring to teeth whitening, orthodontics by a licensed dentist to beautiful dental bonding, and dental porcelain veneers to derma fillers, dental patients can regain their confidence and smile with the help of these talented, qualified, and dedicated dentists in Pembroke Pines.

About Pembroke Pines Dental

Pembroke Pines Dental specializes in dentistry and offers top-notch dental care. This dental clinic is steered by sister dentists Dr. Blanca Pena Maro and Dr. Mileidis Pena Marro, who were raised by a dentist mother. The dental team consists of general dentists, specialists, dental hygienists, and dental assistants who always strive to help their dental patients achieve health, wellness, and beautiful smiles.

Jorge Trueba – Pembroke Pines Dental

Address: 8383 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024

Phone: 954-436-8000

