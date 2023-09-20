New Austrian Ambassador Presents Credentials

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Secretary-General of the Foreign Ministry for Diplomatic Affairs Majed Qatarneh on Wednesday received a copy of the credentials of Marieke Zimburg, as an accredited and resident ambassador of Austria to the Kingdom, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
MENAFN21092023000028011005ID1107110124
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.