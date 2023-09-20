Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi Reports 20% Growth In International Patient Numbers In H1 2023

ABU DHABI, 20th September, 2023 (WAM) -- Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, part of M42 network, continues to reinforce Abu Dhabi's position as a global healthcare hub, with its International Patient Services recording 20 percent increase in patient volume during the first half of 2023 compared to H1 2022.

The hospital treated a total number of 1,057 international patients in H1 2023, who largely travelled from five key markets namely, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Oman and Bahrain.

Dr. Mubarak Al Darmaki, Chief Administrative Officer of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, said,“Through our International Patient Services, we offer state-of-the-art amenities and specialised expertise to provide exceptional care for patients with diverse complex needs, treating them like family.

Our innovative solutions solidify our reputation as a renowned medical hub serving patients from around the world, which we aim to further solidify by establishing strategic regional and global partnerships. The growth we have been witnessing is a reaffirmation of our robust roadmap and underscores our commitment to drive the future of the healthcare sector in alignment with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and position the emirate as an innovation hub for life sciences.”

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi's International Patient Services provides a seamless and comfortable experience for patients seeking world-class medical care across varispecialisations, close to home. It offers comprehensive coordination and guidance throughout the patient's journey, with a dedicated coordinator serving as the main point of contact.



