Sustainable Practices, Education and Collaboration Key for the Future of Agri-Nutrients

(MENAFN- GPCA) Doha, Qatar, 18 September 2023 – Adopting sustainable practices, educating the farming community, and fostering collaboration will be at the heart of shaping a sustainable future for agri-nutrients between now and 2050, said speakers at the 13th annual edition of the Gulf Petrochemicals and Chemicals Association (GPCA) Agri-Nutrients Conference. The conference is taking place this week from 17-19 September 2023 at the Ritz-Carlton, Doha, Qatar, under the theme “Sustainable Transformation in Practice – The Future of Agri-Nutrients”.

According to GPCA analysis, in 2022 GCC agri-nutrient production amounted to 34.6million metric tons (mMT), which represents 16.2%of global production. As global demand for agri-nutrients continues to increase exponentially, the agri-nutrient industry must develop accurate, effective and practically waste-free agri-nutrients to help support global food production and contribute to food security, speakers said.

Abdulrahman Al-Suwaidi, CEO, QAFCO and Chairman, Agri-Nutrients Committee, GPCA, delivered the opening remarks on day one, 18 September, in which he highlighted the essential role of agri-nutrients. His remarks were followed by an opening keynote entitled ‘Looking ahead – Envisioning the world of agri-nutrients in 2050’ by Federico Zardi, CEO, Casale SA. In his opening keynote, Zardi called upon the agri-nutrient value chain to engage in “a cooperative competitive scenario” where healthy competition continues to be the driving force behind innovation and progress, and cooperation among stakeholders contributes to “the greater good”.

Abdulrahman Shamsaddin, CEO, SABIC Agri-Nutrients, and Vice-chair, Agri-Nutrients Committee, GPCA, presented the keynote address, in which he described SABIC’s 26 years of agri-nutrient innovation.

In a plenary session, Prof. Robert Stavins, AJ Meyer Professor of Energy and Economic Development, Harvard University, discussed the challenges and opportunities of climate change and energy transition.

The opening remarks on day two, 19 September will be delivered by Eng. Yasser A. Rahim Alabbasi, CEO, GPIC and Board Member, International Fertilizer Association (IFA). He will be followed on stage by John Baffes, Senior Economist, Macroeconomics, Trade & Investment, World Bank Group, who will present the keynote address.

Dr. Abdulwahab Al-Sadoun, Secretary General, GPCA, commented: “With the world population projected to exceed 9.8 billion people in 2050 and 11.2 billion in 2100, more pressure is being added on our finite natural resources. Agri-nutrients play an essential role in helping to grow more food with less resources. As major producers and exporters of agri-nutrients globally, our region alone helps to feed over 200 million people globally. Therefore, our role in the global food chain is essential.

He added: “The future of agri-nutrients will require us to adapt food security strategies to meet mounting demand. It will require us to consider the impact of climate change and strike a balance between the health of our environment and sustainable, profitable business. We must also optimize the agri-nutrients value chain, while reducing carbon emissions, and play an active role in mitigating the climate impact of agriculture through the implementation of sustainable practices, education and collaboration.”





