Three Shepherds Killed In Landmine Explosion In Central Iraq

The incident occurred when the shepherds took their sheep in a rugged area near the town of al-Eith, in the northern part of the province, Col. Mohammed al-Bazi, told the media.

Iraqi security forces rushed to the scene and launched an investigation into the incident, al-Bazi said, adding that, the security forces believed that the bomb was planted by the extremist Daesh militants.

The al-Eith area, some 60 km east of the provincial capital, Tikrit, is a vast desert, inhabited by shepherds and also used by the Daesh militants as a launching pad for their guerilla attacks.– NNN-NINA