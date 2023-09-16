Three Shepherds Killed In Landmine Explosion In Central Iraq

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
BAGHDAD, Sept 17 (NNN-NINA) – Three shepherds from one family were killed yesterday, in a landmine explosion in Iraq's central province of Salahudin, a provincial police source said.
The incident occurred when the shepherds took their sheep in a rugged area near the town of al-Eith, in the northern part of the province, Col. Mohammed al-Bazi, told the media.
Iraqi security forces rushed to the scene and launched an investigation into the incident, al-Bazi said, adding that, the security forces believed that the bomb was planted by the extremist Daesh militants.
The al-Eith area, some 60 km east of the provincial capital, Tikrit, is a vast desert, inhabited by shepherds and also used by the Daesh militants as a launching pad for their guerilla attacks.– NNN-NINA
