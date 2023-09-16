President Of Hungary Meets Minister Of Social Development

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Budapest: President of Hungary Katalin Novak met Minister of Social Development and Family H E Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad, Wednesday on the margin of the Fifth Budapest Demographic Summit.
During the meeting, the two sides touched base on aspects of Qatar-Hungary joint cooperation in the fields of family and social developments.
MENAFN16092023000063011010ID1107080628
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.