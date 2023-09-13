Two Syrian Soldiers Killed In Israeli Missile Attacks On Tartous

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Sept 13 (KUNA) -- The Syrian authorities announced on Wednesday that two soldiers were killed and six others were injured due to Israeli missile attacks on some air defense sites in the Tartcountryside.
The aggression took place at 17:22 from the direction of the Mediterranean Sea, targeting some of our air defense sites in Tartous, the Syrian News Agency quoted a military source as saying.
The aggression led to the killing of two soldiers, the wounding of 6 others, and some material damage." (end)
