'Confidence Is Key': Meet Dubai's Best Dressed Who Mix Tradition With Modern Styling Trends

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Lebanese expat Joe Robert Moufarrej and his partner Johanna Salem strolled into Friday at the Meydan Grandstand, unaware that a competition for the best-dressed couple was coming up later in the evening. As they entered, the reception team insisted they should participate, and their friends cheered them on.

Duly encouraged, the couple took to the runway for the first time in their lives and won as the best-dressed couple. Joe exuded sophistication in a sharp Tom Ford suit, while Johanna stunned in an elegant Sandro gown.

“This is just how we normally dress. People often compliment my style, but I never imagined winning, especially on such a big stage,” Moufarrej, CEO of a property management app, told Khaleej Times.

Fashion Friday isn't just a showcase of equine prowess; it's a celebration of glamour, fashion, and luxury. Each year, as the world's finest thoroughbreds compete for glory on the pristine tracks of Meydan Racecourse, the sidelines transform into a vibrant runway where style reigns supreme.

The iconic Meydan Grandstand becomes a mosaic of colours, textures, and trends, as racegoers from around the globe don their finest attire, blending tradition with contemporary chic.

Sophie Ryan, head of Communications and Marketing at Dubai Racing Club, said:“We're now halfway through the Dubai Racing Carnival season, and this event is a major highlight on our calendar. Fashion Friday, perfectly complemented by the Style Stakes, has truly elevated the experience this year.”

“Horse racing and fashion are inherently intertwined, creating a glamorous industry that inspires people worldwide. Whether it's Royal Ascot, the Kentucky Derby, or the Melbourne Cup, these events are synonymous with style. We're proud to further cement this tradition in Dubai, during the entire racing season,” she added.

Confidence is the key

The Style Stakes has one unspoken rule: confidence is key. Whether it's an avant-garde ensemble or a minimalist masterpiece, those who command attention with poise and personality often steal the show.

The event balances the modernity of avant-garde fashion with the tradition of racing day attire. Women are encouraged to embrace modest yet stylish silhouettes, with hemlines falling just above the knee and shoulders tastefully covered. Men stick to classic ensembles, elevating their looks with bold ties or striking lapel pins.

What sets Fashion Friday apart, however, is how it blends international influences with Middle Eastern aesthetics. Abayas adorned with modern embellishments, kaftans reimagined in bold colours, and turbans styled with contemporary flair reflect the region's deep-rooted heritage while celebrating global trends.

Hats that turn heads

No Fashion Friday look is complete without the quintessential accessory – the hat. From wide-brimmed wonders to intricately crafted fascinators, the headpieces on display are works of art. This isn't merely an accessory; it's a statement. Many guests collaborate with renowned milliners, ensuring their creations are unique, bold, and reflective of Dubai's penchant for luxury.

Style Stakes is one of the event's most anticipated attractions,, where attendees compete for coveted titles such as Best Dressed Lady, Best Dressed Man, Best Hat, and Best Dressed Couple.

The stakes were high, with Dh14,000 in prizes and automatic entry to the grand finale during the Dubai World Cup in April.

Swedish contender Melissa Omanic turned heads with her creativity, entering the Best Hat category with a stunning headpiece repurposed from a flower decoration she had in her bathroom.“I wanted to think about the environment. Why buy when I can make my own?” she said.

Cassie Kent, a New Zealander based in Abu Dhabi, won the Best Hat prize with her Jackie Kennedy-inspired pillbox hat. "I have to thank my milliner friend, Karen Hamilton, for this unique creation," she said. "I thought the other hats were absolutely phenomenal and never expected to win. But [judge] Vivien told me my hat stood out for being both different and stylish," she shared.

The Best Dressed Lady was Saly Abdollah and Isaac Carew earned the title of Best Dressed Man.