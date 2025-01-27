Trump claims Canada isn’t independent

(MENAFN) US President Donald has reiterated his stance that Canada should become the 51st state, claiming that the country heavily relies on US support and trade. Speaking aboard Air Force One, Trump argued that Canada wouldn't exist without US subsidies and economic cooperation, accusing Canada of "taking advantage" of the US. He criticized Canada's trade practices, claiming that the US faces a $250 billion annual deficit, despite Canada conducting most of its business with the US.



Trump stated that if Canada were a state, its citizens would benefit from lower taxes, better services, and greater security. He further emphasized the potential economic advantages for Canada, suggesting that the country would be better off under US governance. While Trump has made similar remarks in the past, Canadian officials, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, have firmly rejected the idea. Trudeau responded by warning that Canada would retaliate against any new US tariffs, which Trump has threatened to impose on Canadian goods starting in February.

