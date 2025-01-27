US representatives urge to unfreeze assistance for Ukraine

(MENAFN) Several US diplomats are advocating for an exception to be made for Ukraine-related programs following President Donald Trump’s order to suspend foreign aid. This suspension, which could affect funding for Ukrainian schools, hospitals, and infrastructure, does not include military aid, according to the Financial Times.



Trump’s directive, issued through Secretary of State Marco Rubio, orders a 90-day suspension of new foreign aid expenditures. This includes issuing stop-work orders to contracting and grant officers from the State Department and USAID, halting operations in several Ukrainian organizations. However, USAID in Ukraine has reportedly resisted the halt and is awaiting further clarification from Washington on how to proceed.



Diplomats pushing for the restoration of aid hope to sway Rubio and other officials in Washington to approve continued support. While military aid to Ukraine remains unaffected by the freeze, US foreign development assistance is on hold for a review of its alignment with US foreign policy objectives. Ukraine was not included in the list of exceptions, which covers only military funding for Israel, Egypt, and emergency food aid.



Since the war began in February 2022, the US has provided over $65 billion in military aid to Ukraine. However, Trump has questioned the extent of this assistance, suggesting Ukraine has received enough and calling for a peace deal with Russia. His administration aims to resolve the conflict within 100 days, with the threat of more sanctions if Russia does not engage in negotiations.

MENAFN27012025000045015687ID1109132582