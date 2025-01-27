Musk suggests rebranding English Channel

(MENAFN) Elon Musk has humorously proposed renaming the English to “The George Washington Channel” in honor of the first US president. The suggestion was made on his X platform, where he shared a satellite image of the channel with the new name overlaid.



Musk's comment came shortly after US President Donald ordered the renaming of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, as well as the restoration of Mount McKinley’s name to Denali, following the Interior Department's confirmation of these changes. Musk’s suggestion is likely a lighthearted response, especially given the recent changes sparked by Trump's political decisions.



Additionally, Trump has expressed interest in acquiring Greenland and suggested that Canada could become a US state. The English Channel, historically known as 'Mare Britannicum' in Roman times, has been called the English Channel since the Middle Ages, though the French refer to it as ‘La Manche’ due to its shape.

