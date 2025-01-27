Brief moment of relief sweeps country when three kidnapped women were freed

(MENAFN) A brief moment of relief swept over the country when three kidnapped women were freed and returned home, thanks to a long-awaited agreement largely attributed to the efforts of the U.S. president. After months of uncertainty, their return brought deep emotion and hope, but it was short-lived. As joy filled the air over their release, the ongoing violence and terror in the West Bank cast a shadow on Israeli society. In recent weeks, extremist settlers have attacked Palestinian villages across the West Bank, driven by a dangerous ideology that is growing within certain Israeli circles. These attackers, often masked, have been assaulting Palestinian civilians, burning homes, and destroying property, while the victims have no means of defense or protection from law enforcement. The Israeli military, police, and Shin Bet are tasked with combating this rising wave of settler terrorism, a challenge that will likely persist for some time.



Despite the potential for a peace agreement with the Palestinian Authority, the deep-seated bitterness felt by millions of Palestinians due to decades of occupation won't dissipate quickly. The situation calls for a long-term, difficult process to address the growing threat of terrorism and unrest. However, the violent actions of settlers must not be ignored, as they increasingly pose a serious threat to peace and stability in the region, potentially triggering a third intifada. As the country grapples with the aftermath of the war in Gaza and the repatriation of abducted civilians, the rising violence in the West Bank threatens to extend the conflict further. These acts of terror are part of a deliberate strategy to push Palestinians out of the area and facilitate the annexation of more land. The expansion of this phenomenon is a serious threat to the moral fabric and values of Israeli society, and it is essential that this issue is addressed before it spirals out of control.

