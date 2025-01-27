Holocaust museum director criticizes Musk’s AfD address

(MENAFN) The chairman of Israel's Holocaust museum, Dani Dayan, has criticized Elon Musk for his support of the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, following Musk's speech at an AfD rally. Musk, in his address, urged Germans to take pride in their culture and move beyond focusing on past guilt, particularly referencing the legacy of Nazism.



Dayan responded on social media, stating that acknowledging Germany’s dark history is crucial for shaping its future and that failing to do so insults the of the Holocaust and threatens the country's democracy. Musk's remarks have drawn controversy, as members of the AfD have made contentious comments about Germany’s Nazi past.



Musk has publicly endorsed the AfD and its anti-immigration policies, even hosting a livestream with AfD co-leader Alice Weidel. His comments have reignited past criticism, including a controversial gesture at a Trump rally that some interpreted as a Nazi salute, as well as a satirical post mocking Nazi figures, which was condemned by organizations like the Anti-Defamation League.

MENAFN27012025000045015687ID1109132588