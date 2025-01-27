Xi skips Donald Trump’s inauguration

(MENAFN) Chinese President Xi Jinping did not attend Donald Trump’s inauguration, despite Trump’s earlier claims that he would invite him. Instead, Han Zheng, China’s vice president, represented the country. However, the more influential figure in China’s landscape is Li Qiang, the chairman of the Chinese government, signaling that China is waiting for the U.S. to make a move. has expressed a desire to "fine-tune" relations with China, but his previous rhetoric and actions suggest he aims to limit China’s rise, particularly in advanced technologies. Trump’s objective is not just to block China’s economic progress, but to alter its development model to mitigate the threat it poses to U.S. dominance. This includes restricting technology transfers, particularly in artificial intelligence, microchips, and biotechnology, to prevent China from surpassing the U.S. in these areas. Additionally, Trump is focused on keeping competitive Chinese products out of the U.S. market, potentially by continuing or intensifying sanctions on major Chinese firms like Huawei and Xiaomi. These sanctions appear to serve as leverage in broader negotiations.



Key issues are likely to dominate future discussions between Trump and Xi. While TikTok was mentioned in a recent conversation, it is not expected to be a central topic. More urgent matters, such as Taiwan and the Ukraine conflict, are likely to take precedence. Trump may seek to use Taiwan as leverage and test how far the U.S. can push China on this issue. Regarding Ukraine, Trump may attempt to prevent China from gaining diplomatic credit by positioning itself as a peace broker and might try to weaken the Russia-China partnership, which could have far-reaching consequences for both countries. TikTok, despite being less of a critical issue, represents an unusual case in U.S.-China relations. As China’s only globally successful social media platform, taking action against TikTok could harm Chinese companies and weaken Beijing’s soft power. This highlights how the U.S. is using every tool at its disposal to counter China’s growing influence.



Trump’s strategy is centered on isolating China while using trade and technology to maintain American supremacy. Balancing confrontation with diplomacy will test his administration, and the impact of these policies on U.S.-China relations will unfold in the years to come. Notably, the effort to control TikTok marks a unique moment in the history of international relations and the digital economy.

MENAFN27012025000045015687ID1109132579