Colombian leader pledges to US block deportation trips

(MENAFN) Colombian President Gustavo Petro has announced that he will block US carrying deported migrants from entering Colombia. He expressed opposition to the US treating Colombian migrants as criminals and insisted that the US must establish a "protocol for the dignified treatment" of migrants before Colombia will accept them.



Petro made the statement on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, reinforcing his stance that Colombia will not accept deported citizens under these conditions. It remains unclear how many Colombians are currently in US custody awaiting deportation.



Since President Donald Trump took office, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents have been conducting daily raids and detaining individuals for deportation. On one recent Saturday, ICE detained 421 individuals from cities like Boston, New York, Newark, and San Francisco, focusing on immigrants with criminal records.



The US has begun deportation flights, with military aircraft carrying migrants to Guatemala and Mexico, despite early media reports suggesting some countries had initially refused these flights. Trump, who has pledged to carry out the "largest deportation operation in American history," stated that the focus would be on removing immigrants with criminal histories first, including those involved in serious crimes like murder.

