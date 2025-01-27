Lebanese Ministry of Health reports death of 15 citizens, injury of 83 others by Israeli occupation forces gunfire

(MENAFN) The Lebanese of Health reported the death of 15 citizens and the injury of 83 others due to gunfire from Israeli forces, who continue to occupy parts of southern Lebanon despite the expiration of a 60-day deadline for their full withdrawal as outlined in a ceasefire agreement. The occupation forces have ignored this deadline, maintaining their presence and carrying out violations, including explosions in southern villages. In direct violation of the agreement, Israeli forces warned civilians against returning to several southern villages. Despite this, thousands of residents gathered at the entrances to their towns, preparing to return home as the deadline passed. Israeli forces responded by firing machine guns and shells at the civilian movement in areas such as Houla and Mays al-Jabal.



In Kafr Kila, residents attempted to return to their town but were met with gunfire. Eight people were wounded by Israeli bullets, and two civilians were captured while trying to return to their town of Hula. Additionally, a martyr was killed and several others injured in the town of Aitaroun due to Israeli fire. Further casualties were reported in Al-Adaisseh and Burj al-Muluk, where citizens were also wounded by Israeli gunfire. In southern Houla, an attack by Israeli forces led to one martyr and nine injuries. As of now, the death toll has risen to two martyrs and 31 injured. Despite these attacks, many residents, including those from Khiam city and Hanin in Bint Jbeil, marched back into their towns. The Lebanese Army has urged citizens to be cautious when approaching southern border areas, warning about the presence of mines and suspicious objects left by Israeli forces. The Army emphasized the importance of following safety instructions to protect civilian lives.

