S-Korean leader gets charged

(MENAFN) South Korean prosecutors have formally indicted President Yoon Suk Yeol on charges of leading an insurrection following his brief imposition of martial law last month. Yoon, who was impeached on December 14, faces accusations of abusing his power and undermining institutions.



Yoon declared martial law on December 3, citing an alleged opposition plot to stage a “rebellion” and accusing them of aligning with North Korea. The controversial measure was swiftly overturned, leading to his impeachment by the National Assembly. His arrest on January 15 triggered violent protests from his supporters, who stormed the Seoul Western District Court.



The prosecution, after reviewing evidence from several investigations, decided to indict Yoon, citing sufficient proof and concerns that he might destroy evidence if not formally charged. Prosecutors argue that his martial law decree was part of a broader plan to seize control of state functions.



Insurrection is one of the few charges that a South Korean president does not have immunity from, and if convicted, Yoon could face life imprisonment or even the death penalty. Yoon’s legal team has dismissed the charges as politically motivated, claiming the martial law was a necessary step to counter opposition-led obstacles. He has vowed to continue fighting alongside his supporters to defend the nation.



The Constitutional Court is currently deliberating whether to permanently remove Yoon from office, with a decision required within 180 days. As of now, Yoon’s presidential powers are suspended, and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo is serving as acting president. Yoon is the first sitting South Korean president to face criminal charges while in office.

