Germans demonstrate against AfD

(MENAFN) Thousands of people marched across Germany in protest against the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party ahead of the upcoming parliamentary elections. The demonstrations, which took place in cities like Berlin and Cologne, attracted large crowds, with estimates of 35,000 in Berlin and 40,000 in Cologne. gathered in front of Berlin's Brandenburg Gate, chanting slogans and holding banners such as "No human is illegal," expressing opposition to the AfD’s hardline anti-migrant stance.



The protests followed the AfD's official campaign launch in Halle, which garnered attention after tech billionaire Elon Musk addressed the crowd in support of the party. Musk's remarks about preserving German culture and protecting the German people sparked controversy and accusations of foreign interference.



The upcoming elections were prompted by the collapse of Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s coalition government due to internal disagreements. The AfD is currently polling at 21%, making it the second most popular party, with the center-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU) leading at 30%. Meanwhile, the CDU has signaled a shift toward stricter anti-migration measures, influenced by rising concerns over migrant-related crimes.

MENAFN27012025000045015687ID1109132589